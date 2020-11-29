KLEES, Paul Kenneth "Kenny"
Paul Kenneth "Kenny" Klees passed away November 22
after a long battle with dementia, as well as Covid 19. He was 84. Self-described as 'the meanest son of a bitch alive', most people realized quickly that his crusty exterior hid a soft heart.
Kenny lost his beloved wife Pat last year after 60 years together. Their marriage was a great example to Kenny's children Kathy Klees Clarendon and
husband Chris, and Doug Klees and wife Krista.
Kenny ran the Carillon Cafeteria with sister Betty Moore, serving as a mentor to so many. After selling the Carillon he began a new career as a realtor for old friend Don Wright. He was deeply touched by the friendship of Scott Wright who he regarded as an honorary son.
Kenny was a 'man's man'. He loved fishing, hunting, big vehicles, and Ohio State football. He also loved children, dogs, and ice cream. He was a wonderful gift-giver, loved flowers, and taught his children how a man should treat a woman.
Kenny is survived by his son and daughter, grandsons Matthew and Emmett Clarendon, sister Betty, and his nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by their daughter Debbie in 1960.
Donations in Kenny's memory may be made to Hospice of Dayton
or to St. Leonard's. A raucous celebration of his life will be held in 2021, and many cocktails will be enjoyed.