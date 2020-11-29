1/1
Paul KLEES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KLEES, Paul Kenneth "Kenny"

Paul Kenneth "Kenny" Klees passed away November 22

after a long battle with dementia, as well as Covid 19. He was 84. Self-described as 'the meanest son of a bitch alive', most people realized quickly that his crusty exterior hid a soft heart.

Kenny lost his beloved wife Pat last year after 60 years together. Their marriage was a great example to Kenny's children Kathy Klees Clarendon and

husband Chris, and Doug Klees and wife Krista.

Kenny ran the Carillon Cafeteria with sister Betty Moore, serving as a mentor to so many. After selling the Carillon he began a new career as a realtor for old friend Don Wright. He was deeply touched by the friendship of Scott Wright who he regarded as an honorary son.

Kenny was a 'man's man'. He loved fishing, hunting, big vehicles, and Ohio State football. He also loved children, dogs, and ice cream. He was a wonderful gift-giver, loved flowers, and taught his children how a man should treat a woman.

Kenny is survived by his son and daughter, grandsons Matthew and Emmett Clarendon, sister Betty, and his nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by their daughter Debbie in 1960.

Donations in Kenny's memory may be made to Hospice of Dayton or to St. Leonard's. A raucous celebration of his life will be held in 2021, and many cocktails will be enjoyed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved