Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul KNEER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul KNEER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul KNEER Obituary
KNEER, Paul A. Age 92, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Paul was a retired Foreman for Chrysler & Mazer Printing Company, U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII, member of St. Peter Catholic Church and Huber Heights Senior Citizens. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia T.; and daughter, Karen. Paul is survived by his daughters & sons-in-law, Mary & Tom Pietrzak of Dayton, Terri Burton & David Smith of Dayton, Kathy & Mike West of Huber Heights; sons & daughters-in-law, Randy & Carol of Huber Heights, Joe & Joni of Vandalia, Steven of Vandalia; sister, Gertrude Gipperich of Cincinnati; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends. Due to the family's concern for our community during the COVID-19 crisis, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -