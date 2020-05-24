|
KNEER, Paul A. Age 92, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Paul was a retired Foreman for Chrysler & Mazer Printing Company, U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII, member of St. Peter Catholic Church and Huber Heights Senior Citizens. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia T.; and daughter, Karen. Paul is survived by his daughters & sons-in-law, Mary & Tom Pietrzak of Dayton, Terri Burton & David Smith of Dayton, Kathy & Mike West of Huber Heights; sons & daughters-in-law, Randy & Carol of Huber Heights, Joe & Joni of Vandalia, Steven of Vandalia; sister, Gertrude Gipperich of Cincinnati; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends. Due to the family's concern for our community during the COVID-19 crisis, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020