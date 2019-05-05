|
KRAMER, Paul Age 74, passed away peace-fully on May 2nd, 2019 at . He was born March 7th, 1945 to Margaret Sue (Shade) Kramer and Alvin Kramer. Paul was a member of the US Air Force and active in the NMLRA and Butler County Sportsman's Club. He will be truly missed by friends and family. He is survived by his son, Jeff (Lisa) Kramer; his daughter Katie (John) Strosnider and his beloved grandchildren Carson Kramer and Jack and Jenna Strosnider. Paul is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Miriam Kramer. A memorial service will be held privately for family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Journal-News on May 5, 2019