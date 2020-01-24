Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul KUCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul KUCK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul KUCK Obituary
KUCK, Paul E. Age 89 of Brookville, passed on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Paul owned and operated Fryman- Kuck General Contractors Inc. for over 60 years. He also raised and sold Show Cattle for many years. He was a member of Salem Church of God and enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his children: Amy (Anthony) Gostomsky of Arcanum, Kent (Lisa) Kuck of Brookville, Kurt Kuck of Lewisburg, Randy (Wanda) Kuck of West Milton, 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, sisters: Loloamae Erbaugh of New Lebanon, Zenia Loughman of Brookville, Marcella Dyke of Clayton, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: JoAnn (Fryman) Kuck, parents: Henry and Wilhelmina (Wetja) Kuck, brothers: Robert Kuck, John Kuck Sr., sister: Mildred Kroener, grandson: Luke Kuck and great granddaughter: Kilee Kuck. Funeral Services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Salem Church of God (6500 Southway Road, Clayton) with Pastor Richard Triplett officiating. Interment will follow the service at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Friday (TODAY), from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Church of God. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -