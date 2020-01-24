|
|
KUCK, Paul E. Age 89 of Brookville, passed on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Paul owned and operated Fryman- Kuck General Contractors Inc. for over 60 years. He also raised and sold Show Cattle for many years. He was a member of Salem Church of God and enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his children: Amy (Anthony) Gostomsky of Arcanum, Kent (Lisa) Kuck of Brookville, Kurt Kuck of Lewisburg, Randy (Wanda) Kuck of West Milton, 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, sisters: Loloamae Erbaugh of New Lebanon, Zenia Loughman of Brookville, Marcella Dyke of Clayton, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: JoAnn (Fryman) Kuck, parents: Henry and Wilhelmina (Wetja) Kuck, brothers: Robert Kuck, John Kuck Sr., sister: Mildred Kroener, grandson: Luke Kuck and great granddaughter: Kilee Kuck. Funeral Services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Salem Church of God (6500 Southway Road, Clayton) with Pastor Richard Triplett officiating. Interment will follow the service at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Friday (TODAY), from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Church of God. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 24, 2020