KULBACK, Paul Age 80, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born in Cincinnati on December 13, 1939. Paul was a volunteer for Trotwood Rescue for 20 years and served as Chief. He served on the board of Jewish Family Service for many years, volunteered for the Russian Family Relocation Program and was a past board member of Temple Israel. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sondra, son Andy (Candy) Kulback, daughter Jodi (Joe) Miller, sister Marian (Bob) Rubin, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Sharon and Elliot Levy, many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Graveside service will be held on Sunday, 1:00 PM at Riverview Cemetery 1809 W. Schantz Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Israel or the . Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 24, 2020