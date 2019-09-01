|
KUPPIN, Paul Ivan Age 76 of Dayton, passed away August 29, 2019. Paul was born on April 6, 1943 to the late Stanley Beylin and Rose and Frank Kuppin. Paul is survived by his daughter Sara (Samir) Chokshi, step-daughter Karen Bussen, step-son David Bussen, 2 grandchildren Kiran and Milan, sister Maureen (Marc) Sternberg, niece Rachel (Evan) Fetter, nephew Scott Sternberg and his dog General Zod, great nieces and nephews Brad, Max, Lindsey, and Annie Fetter, many loving cousins and friends. Paul received his DDS in 1969 at Ohio State University. He always loved OSU and going to the games. He was a life long Daytonian and loved playing his saxophone, clarinet, and keyboards. He was very proud of his daughter Sara. A Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, LBDA.org. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019