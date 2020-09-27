LONG Jr., Paul R. "Rick" Age 55, born to the late Paul R. Long Sr. and Henrietta Long. He departed September 9, 2020. A member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, graduate of Trotwood Madison High School, 1983 and attended Wilberforce University. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Karen M. Long Woodard. He leaves his loving wife of 24 years, Rhonda, sons, Paul III (Ricky) and Julian T, sister Debra Johnson, niece Mariel Bethany, nephew Cameron Jr., great niece and nephew Sophia and Riley Woodard, all of Dayton. Graveside Services will be held 11 AM, Friday, October 2, 2020, at West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com