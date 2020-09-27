1/1
Paul LONG Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LONG Jr., Paul R. "Rick" Age 55, born to the late Paul R. Long Sr. and Henrietta Long. He departed September 9, 2020. A member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, graduate of Trotwood Madison High School, 1983 and attended Wilberforce University. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Karen M. Long Woodard. He leaves his loving wife of 24 years, Rhonda, sons, Paul III (Ricky) and Julian T, sister Debra Johnson, niece Mariel Bethany, nephew Cameron Jr., great niece and nephew Sophia and Riley Woodard, all of Dayton. Graveside Services will be held 11 AM, Friday, October 2, 2020, at West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved