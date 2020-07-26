Paul LOWMAN

LOWMAN, Paul David Age 85, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home in the loving care of his wife and two daughters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Linley and Mollie Lowman; a brother, Charles Lowman, and a son-in-law, Arthur Sharp. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia Sheehan Lowman. His daughters also survive him, Charmaine DeBrosse (Chip) and Kimberlie Sharp, as does one grandson and name sake Paul Sharp and four granddaughters, Holly (Nathan) Dull, Patricia (Mark) Ponichtera, Andrea (Chris) Artis and Mollie (Erick) Hamby. Nine great-grandchildren also survive him, Thaddeus Spang, Morgan Hamby, Erin Hamby, Samuel Dull, Madelyn Dull, Colton Hamby, Ava Ponichtera, Aidan Ponichtera, and Robinson Artis, as does his nephew, Gregg (Linda) Lowman, niece Kathryn and Pastor Jim Martin, who will officiate the funeral service. Paul was a 1953 graduate of Stivers High School. He worked as a Tool and Die Maker, retiring from Gem City Engineering following a long career. In his free time, he was a skilled woodworker and an avid outdoorsman. His passion of hunting began at age twelve with his parents and brother. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and loved to hunt Morel mushrooms. He also loved basketball and was a devoted fan of the UD, UK and OSU hoops teams. He was a good friend of Bill W's for forty years. Visitation will be Monday, July 27, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11 AM; interment will be at Valley View Memorial Gardens Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either Hospice of Dayton
, St. Jude Hospital or Boys Town in Paul's memory. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com