|
|
LUNSFORD, Paul Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Paul was born in Manchester, Kentucky on January 16, 1934 to Chester Sr. and Mae (nee Elton) Lunsford. Paul retired from Armco after 35 years of service. Paul adored his family and especially loved being a papaw. Paul is survived by his daughters, Angie (Darrin Winkler) Zerhusen, Christi Moore and Misti Lunsford; his step-son, Kevin (Carla) Barger; their mother, Pamela Lunsford; his fiancé, Vicky Smith, her children, Chad Smith and Miranda (Robert) Reynolds; his son-in-law, Rick Brandenburg; his grandchildren, Tina (Mike) Hoefker, Samantha Winkler, Taylor Winkler, Haley (Ryan) Tobin, Brianna Lunsford, Hannah Riddell, Makayla Moore, Jacob Riddell, DJ Winkler, Coleton Rogers and Catherine Reynolds; his great grandchildren, Hunter, Kyle, Josie, Jaxon, Jaycee and the newest addition, Laynie; and many other loving family members and friends. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Brenda Brandenburg; his great granddaughter, Jessa Tobin; his siblings, Dorothy Hileman and Chester "Junior" Lunsford. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 13, 2019