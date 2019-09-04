|
|
MARKLE, Paul 'Nevin' 77, died August 28, 2019 at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant in Monroe. Born and raised in Hanover, Pennsylvania he was a longtime resident of Middletown, Ohio. Nevin is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Joan 'Dee' (Slutz) Markle; sons Scott (Kori) Markle of Middletown and Todd (Angie) Markle of West Chester; daughter Kristin (Michael) Beckett of Columbus and five grandchildren: Rylie Markle, Lincoln Markle, Brooklyn Beckett, Jillian Beckett and Emma Markle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Esther Markle, and his brother, Glendon (Nina) Markle. Nevin is a graduate of Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania and received his Master's Degree from Kent State University in Ohio. It was in graduate school at Kent that he met his wife, Dee. Nevin began his career in business at General Electric but then went on to be a public-school teacher. He spent the majority of his career as a math teacher and student council advisor at Lemon Monroe High School, but over the years also taught at Thiel College, Middletown's Freshman High School, and Miami University Middletown. Nevin spent much of his time as a volunteer leader and was involved in many philanthropic endeavors. One of the most notable was Tri-State Habitat for Humanity, where he worked as a construction supervisor and helped build many houses. Along with Dee, Nevin also brought the first American Cancer Society Relay for Life to Butler County, and then helped lead the event for many years. Other organizations benefiting from his leadership and dedication over time include: Madison Life Squad, Madison Sports Club, The Madison Festival, Middletown Performing Arts Academy and Ohio Living Mount Pleasant. Nevin was also a faithful member of First United Methodist Church and volunteered extensively with various building projects and leading a weekly 'breakfast club' to feed a hot meal to those in need. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, on September 7, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am prior to the service. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery with immediate family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the of Greater Cincinnati, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH, 45203 or Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati, 4910 Para Dr. Cincinnati, OH, 45237.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 4, 2019