PAUL MEEKER
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
MEEKER, Paul S. Paul S. Meeker, 73, of Madison Township, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his home. He was born in Middletown on February 25, 1947, to parents, Jack and Audrey (Lenharr) Meeker. Paul was the owner/operator of Meeker Plumbing and Heating Inc. where he had worked for the last 54 years. He was a 50-year member of the Jefferson Masonic Lodge #90. Paul is survived by his son, Joshua P. (Amy Bush) Meeker; daughter, Sarah C. Meeker; and brothers, Dan and David Meeker. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 50 years, Betty J. Meeker, on January 6, 2020. Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, with Father Kyle Schnippel officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 am-12:00 noon at the funeral home with Masonic Services at 11:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044, Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3229 Burnett Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229-3095, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Please sign the guestbook at www.WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
JUL
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
