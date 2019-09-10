|
|
MEFFORD, Paul Edwin Age 76 of Clayton, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Paul retired from International Fineblanking with over 32 years of service. He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed being outdoors. He also enjoyed fishing and metal engraving. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Sandra "Sandy" L.(Jentleson) Mefford, brother, Ned Mefford of West Milton, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Janice Jentleson of Kettering, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert M. and Mae Evelyn (Macy) Mefford and sister-in-law, Martha Lou Mefford. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be held privately at Polk Grove Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019