Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul MEFFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul MEFFORD


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul MEFFORD Obituary
MEFFORD, Paul Edwin Age 76 of Clayton, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Paul retired from International Fineblanking with over 32 years of service. He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed being outdoors. He also enjoyed fishing and metal engraving. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Sandra "Sandy" L.(Jentleson) Mefford, brother, Ned Mefford of West Milton, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Janice Jentleson of Kettering, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert M. and Mae Evelyn (Macy) Mefford and sister-in-law, Martha Lou Mefford. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be held privately at Polk Grove Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now