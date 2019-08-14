Home

Paul MELIA Obituary
MELIA, Paul G. Age 89, born December 4, 1929 passed away August 11 in Kettering Ohio with hospice care. Paul was born in Dayton, lived in New York and Cincinnati, and since had resided in Kettering. He graduated from Chaminade High School and The Dayton Art institute. Paul, a talented, award winning artist, was a positive life force who truly connected with everyone he met. He put his wife Carole(Slater), family and his faith first and never let his lifelong battle with asthma and heart problems slow him down. He began his career as a commercial illustrator, and over may years, created a substantial body of fine art which has been collected worldwide. He is also well known for creating thousands of portraits for generations of families. Paul always gave his time generously to support his church St. Albert the Great and local charities. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Lucille; two brothers, Harold and Louis Melia. He is survived by his loving wife, Carole, three daughters and their husbands, Terri (Chuck) Hamlin, Lisa (Kyle) Robinson, Becky (John) Lambert; a son and his wife, Mike (Jenifer) a brother and his wife, Bob (Naomi); fifteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial, 12:00 pm Friday August 16 at St. Albert the Great Church. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or the .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019
