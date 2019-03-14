Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul MILLER Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul MILLER Sr. Obituary
MILLER, Sr., Paul A. Age 79, departed this life March 7, 2019 at . Paul was born in Dayton, Ohio to the late Robert and Alice (Neal) Miller. He was a graduate of Dunbar High School, Class of 1959. He retired from GM/Inland Division with 30 years of service. Paul is survived by his wife of 35 years, Peggy (Goode) Miller; sons, Paul A. Miller Jr. (Stephanie) and Mark Martin; daughter, Pamela Evans; blended family children, Kevin Goode, Kimberly Grandison, and Todd Clark; brother, Bill Miller; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Friday, March 15, 2019 at First Wesleyan Church, 401 Gramont Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now