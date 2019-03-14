|
|
MILLER, Sr., Paul A. Age 79, departed this life March 7, 2019 at . Paul was born in Dayton, Ohio to the late Robert and Alice (Neal) Miller. He was a graduate of Dunbar High School, Class of 1959. He retired from GM/Inland Division with 30 years of service. Paul is survived by his wife of 35 years, Peggy (Goode) Miller; sons, Paul A. Miller Jr. (Stephanie) and Mark Martin; daughter, Pamela Evans; blended family children, Kevin Goode, Kimberly Grandison, and Todd Clark; brother, Bill Miller; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Friday, March 15, 2019 at First Wesleyan Church, 401 Gramont Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019