1/1
Paul MORROW
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORROW, Paul Edward

Paul Edward Morrow, age 92, passed away on October 17, 2020, after a brief illness. Paul was born on October 23, 1927, in Celina, OH, the only son of Clarence and Edith Morrow. On June 4, 1960, he married Susan Boxwell of Middletown, OH. The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past June. Paul received

undergraduate and graduate degrees from Miami University in Oxford, OH. He taught for three years in Mendon, Ohio, and at Lemon-Monroe High School in Monroe, OH, for eleven years. As head of Monroe's instrumental music program, he directed both the marching and concert bands. In 1957, his marching band won several trophies at the national Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, DC. His concert bands also won many first places over the years in regional and state contests. In 1964, Paul changed

careers and went into business for himself, founding the

Morrow Piano & Organ Company in Greensboro, NC. He and Susan retired in 1988 and returned to Ohio in 2000, settling at Otterbein Retirement Community in Lebanon. Paul was very active in Otterbein's music program as a member of two hand bell choirs and a recorder ensemble. He was a member of the Otterbein Community Methodist Church. Paul had a life-long interest in airplanes and flying, earning a pilot's license as a young man. In retirement, he renewed his hobby of building and flying radio-controlled sailplanes, winning a trophy at the U.S. National Souring Championships in Washington State at age 63. Paul is survived by his spouse Susan Morrow, son

David Morrow (Lynne) of Denver, CO, daughter Mary Brower (Chris) of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, granddaughter Beth Strickenburg (Andrew) of Denver, CO and great-grandson

David Strickenburg of Denver, CO. The family will have a

private graveside service at North Grove Cemetery in Celina, OH. The family requests that any memorial be made to Otterbein Lebanon Community Methodist Church or Otterbein Lebanon Benevolent Fund. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved