MUSIC, Paul Brian aka "Poppy" Age 82, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Tuesday September 17, 2019. Paul was born March 26, 1937 in Meally, KY to the late Clayton and Rosa Music. Paul is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lou Music; two daughters, Teresa (David) Salley, Suzanne (Richard) Craig; son, Bryan Todd (Susan) Music; 10 grandchildren, Tova, Giordanne, Tiernae, Rachel (Will), Chelsea, Jamin, Clayton, Jess, Paul (Alyssa), Elizabeth; two sisters, Eloise Davis and Gertrude Wilkins. A visitation for Paul will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Centerville Church of Christ, 1411 Old Spring Valley Court, Dayton, Ohio 45458, followed by a funeral ceremony at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Centerville Church of Christ, 1411 Old Spring Valley Court, Dayton, Ohio 45458. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Music family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019