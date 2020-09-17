1/1
PAUL NEWSAD Sr.
NEWSAD, Sr., Paul W. 91, of Englewood, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. He was born to Michael & Mary (Sestock) Newsad on July 16, 1929 in Adams Co, OH. Paul was retired from Inland Manufacturing after 33 years of service and was owner & operator of N & N Christmas Trees. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, U.S. Army veteran, K of C Marion Council, committeeman for the U.A.W., Kentucky Colonel and recipient of the Boy Scouts of America Silver Beaver Award. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Joanne B. Newsad, and his son, Tom Newsad. Survived by his daughter, Nancy Folino (Bob); sons, Paul W. Newsad, Jr. (Marge), Robert Newsad (Lin), David Newsad (Jo), Ed Newsad (Anna), Mark Newsad (Debbie) & Ron Newsad (Betsy); daughter-in-law, Maria Newsad; 9 grandchildren & 6 great-grandchildren; many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1000 Wenger Rd., Englewood, OH 45322 with Fr. Gene Schnipke, Celebrant. Interment Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville, OH. The family will receive friends Friday 5-7 p.m. at the Morton-Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Brookdale Hospice Dayton, 2621 Dryden Rd., Ste. 204, Moraine, OH 45439 in Paul's memory.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 17, 2020.
