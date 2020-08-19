1/1
PAUL PIKE
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PIKE, Paul L. Paul L. Pike, 38, of Troy, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his residence. Paul was born November 26, 1981, in Dallas, TX. Paul was a 2000 graduate of Northwestern High School and Springfield JVS as a Machinist. He was a proud skilled machinist for over 22 years. He was well known for his grill master skills and very much enjoyed football, classic cars, bonfires, music and spending time with family and friends. Most of all he was a wonderful father, papa, devoted loving husband and the best son. Paul is survived by his mother, Elaine (Vehr) Pike of New Carlisle; his loving wife of 11 years, Sara (Ferryman) Pike of Troy; his daughters, Lacey Pike of Troy, Lilly Pike of Troy, Lindsey Spracklen of Columbus; his precious grand princess Annalise Bowling of Troy; his beloved fur baby Betsy; his best friend/brother Gerald Preston of North Hampton; his mother-in-law Shelly Keeler of Urbana; father-in-law Douglas & Pam Ferryman of Urbana; Sister's & Brothers-in-law Rachel & Jeremy Carroll of Urbana, Danielle & Dan Henline of DeGraff, Donnie & Kyla Edwards of Urbana, Nathan & Sherri Keeler of Bellefontaine, Kayla Ferryman of Urbana; Several nieces & nephews along with other relatives and friends including special cousins Pam Vehr, Jeremy Pike & Jamie Pike. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald E. Pike; his grandparents, Charles & Dale Pike, Thomas & Betty Vehr; his Uncle, Rick Pike and beloved cat MoJo. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, 257 W. Main St. Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Private funeral services will be held Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Chris Livingston officiating. Live Streaming will be available at 9:45 a.m. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral service
09:45 AM
Live Streaming
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
937-834-3445
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved