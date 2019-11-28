|
PLEVA, Jr., Paul C. Age 81 of Beavercreek, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul C. Sr. and Mary Pleva. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Alice Pleva, children Rosemary (David) Flynn and Paul Michael Pleva, grandchildren Alex Pleva, Terence Flynn, Alyssa Pleva, Mary Flynn and Fiona Flynn, and brother David (Eleanor) Pleva. Paul served in the United States Air Force and worked as an Aeronautical and Aerospace Engineer in the Air Force and as a government contractor. He was a volunteer at the National Museum of the USAF and the Beavercreek Senior Center. Paul was an active member of St. Luke Parish. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek. Fr. Terry Schneider celebrant. The family will receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. on Friday, November 29 from 4pm - 7pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Air Force Museum Foundation, P.O. Box 1903, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH 45433. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019