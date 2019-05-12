PRICE, Rev. Paul D. 82, of Springfield passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born on the 4th day of May, 1936 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was the son of the late John Foster Flagg Price and Elizabeth (Couch) Price. In the time of growing up in Bristol, Rhode Island, he attended Colby College in Waterville, Maine and graduated from Nichols College in Dudley, Massachusetts. Paul served as Pastor for two local Methodist Churches and also as an on-call Pastor at three nursing homes in the area. Over the years, he served as a fund-raiser, raising over $1 million in charitable contributions for various communities in the region. Paul was a most active member of the Boy Scouts of America for 60+ years, serving professionally 30+ years and was Vice-President of the Tecumseh Council during his time here. His past of the early days included honorary Secretary and President of Civitan International of Midland, Michigan; Director of Bicentennial Pageant of Pewaukee, Wisconsin (1976); American Red Cross Board Member of Racine; Member of the Neighborhood Beautification Committee of Springfield; Past Vice Chairperson of the United Way of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Lay Speaker, Lay Leader and fund-raiser for so many churches. He was involved with the Ohio Lyric Theater Community Chorus; active in Community Theater Presentations; Chairperson of the Day of Caring Pancake Day Division 3; Past Secretary of Western Kenosha Kiwanis Club; Distinguished Secretary of The Springfield Kiwanis Club; Past Distinguished Lt. Governor of Division 4-E Ohio Kiwanis; Region 3 Director of Worldwide Service Project, IDD for Kiwanis; Chair of Finance & Structure Committee Ohio District Kiwanis, and Chair of 2 Ohio District Kiwanis Conventions. Paul lived by the notion of caring most faithfully and reminded all family, friends, and others through life that often the effort one can give is the truest way of compassion. "There is not a better moment as a servant of the Lord, to gift someone in need." His family will carry on his legacy in sacrificing for the betterment of others in his name and the name of our Heavenly Father. Survived by his 3 sons, daughter-in-law's, 4 grandchildren, and his current wife, Saundra. Preceded in death by first wife of 45 years, Anne (Vollmer) Price, the mother of his children, and John Price, his loving brother. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit from 2-4pm prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Boy Scouts of America, 326 S. Thompson Ave., Springfield, OH 45506; the Kiwanis Club of Springfield, and to Pitchin United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary