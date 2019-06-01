RODENBECK, Paul A. Was born on February 18, 1927, in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, to the late Arthur F. Rodenbeck and Wilhemina S. (nee: Peppler) Rodenbeck and passed away in Port Charlotte, Florida. Paul was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis A. (nee: Double) Rodenbeck, his son, Todd M. Rodenbeck, his son, Jeffrey S. Rodenbeck and his second wife, Julia (nee: Jackson) Rodenbeck. He is survived by his son, Stephen P. Rodenbeck (Anna), his daughter, Nancy M. Schottler (Charles), his son, John H. Rodenbeck, his six grandchildren, his eleven great-grandchildren and many beloved extended family members. Paul was raised in the Lutheran faith, later converting to the Roman Catholic faith. Paul served in the U.S. Army where he achieved the rank of Sergeant and was assigned to the German front at the end of WWII. Paul obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Michigan in 1953 and became a Professional Engineer, a Professional Surveyor and a Licensed Realtor, registered in the State of Ohio. Paul then relocated to Dayton, Ohio in the early 1950's where he started an engineering consulting and surveying business which he managed for 65 years. Paul became active in many civic affairs, joining the Beavercreek Rotary Club in its infancy, later transferring to the Lebanon Rotary Club and recently joined the Port Charlotte Elks Lodge. Paul's faith and family were very important to him as he attended Mass on a regular basis, administered Communion to residents in nursing homes, joined the Knights of Columbus and cherished his time with his extensive family. Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, 329 Mulberry St, in Lebanon, Ohio. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Frances De Sales Church, 20 Desales Ave, in Lebanon, Ohio. Interment in Lebanon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Frances De Sales Church in lieu of flowers. Arrangements made by Oswald- Hoskins Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.hoskinsfh.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary