DUNIGAN, Sr., Paul Roger Of Fairborn, who was born September 30, 1936 in Canal City, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. He was 83. Paul was a Master Sergeant in the Air Force who retired in 1976 and then worked for the Civil Service at WPAFB until he retired in 2000. He was a very active member of the Knights of Columbus Council 500 along with the state chapter. Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years: Dolores "Dolly"; his daughter: Deniece; his parents: Anna and Wayne Dunigan; two sisters and one brother. He is survived by his children and their spouses: Edward and Chandra Dunigan, Deborah Maruca, Paul Jr. and Michelle Dunigan, William Dunigan and Tonya Ewing; by his sister: Berniece Jordan; by fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be offered at Holy Trinity Catholic Church after the COVID-19 crisis subsides. HARRIS FUNERAL HOME, Dayton, Ohio. May his soul rest in peace.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020