Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Funeral Home
49 Linden Avenue
Dayton, OH 45403-1999
(937) 253-3129
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul DUNIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Roger DUNIGAN Sr.


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Roger DUNIGAN Sr. Obituary
DUNIGAN, Sr., Paul Roger Of Fairborn, who was born September 30, 1936 in Canal City, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. He was 83. Paul was a Master Sergeant in the Air Force who retired in 1976 and then worked for the Civil Service at WPAFB until he retired in 2000. He was a very active member of the Knights of Columbus Council 500 along with the state chapter. Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years: Dolores "Dolly"; his daughter: Deniece; his parents: Anna and Wayne Dunigan; two sisters and one brother. He is survived by his children and their spouses: Edward and Chandra Dunigan, Deborah Maruca, Paul Jr. and Michelle Dunigan, William Dunigan and Tonya Ewing; by his sister: Berniece Jordan; by fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be offered at Holy Trinity Catholic Church after the COVID-19 crisis subsides. HARRIS FUNERAL HOME, Dayton, Ohio. May his soul rest in peace.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -