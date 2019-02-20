ROSSELOT, Paul J. Age 82 of Hamilton passed away on Tuesday on February 19, 2019. He was born on April 27, 1936 in West Chester the son of the late Joseph and Helen (nee Mulcahy) Rosselot. On October 20, 1962 he married Margaret Summerfield. Paul was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a 1955 graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School and worked at Champion International for over 20 years. Paul was a parishioner of St. Peter and Chains Catholic Church. Paul loved spending time with his family and friends. He could always be found tinkering and fixing various things. He was a guy who loved life and was loved by all who knew him. Paul is survived by his loving wife of over 56 years Margaret Rosselot; one daughter Mary M. Rosselot; one sister Mary Ann Wheeler; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and countless friends. He was also preceded in death by one son John R. Rosselot; one daughter Bernice K. Abner-Stewart; one brother Allen Boering and one grandson. Visitation will be on Saturday February 23, 2019 at St. Peter and Chains Catholic Church 382 Liberty Ave Hamilton 45013 from 9:30AM until the time of the funeral mass at 10:30AM. Burial will follow in Butler County Memorial Park with full military honors. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. www.websterfuneralhomes.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary