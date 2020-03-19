|
|
RUSSELL, Paul Gregory "Greg" Age 63 of West Carrollton, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Family will receive guests from 10:00-11:00 am Monday, March 23, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home KETTERING. Services will immediately follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home before processing to Bearcreek Cemetery for burial. Memorial contributions may be made to Cedarville University Advancement at 251 N Main St., Cedarville, OH 45314. Please visit Greg's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 19, 2020