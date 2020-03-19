Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
Service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
Paul Russell Obituary
RUSSELL, Paul Gregory "Greg" Age 63 of West Carrollton, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Family will receive guests from 10:00-11:00 am Monday, March 23, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home KETTERING. Services will immediately follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home before processing to Bearcreek Cemetery for burial. Memorial contributions may be made to Cedarville University Advancement at 251 N Main St., Cedarville, OH 45314. Please visit Greg's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 19, 2020
