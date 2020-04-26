|
SCHILLER, Paul Age 77, passed away April 21, 2020 at his home in Oxford, Ohio. He was born on July 21, 1942 in Rockville Centre, NY, the son of Alice and Joseph Schiller. Paul was a 1964 graduate of Miami University enrolled in the NROTC program and upon graduation, was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the US Marine Corps. He served 4 years in the Marine Corps including 13 months in Vietnam. He returned to Miami after completing his service and became a member of the faculty as a Senior Instructor in the Department of Spanish and Portuguese where he taught for 23 years. He retired in 1992 to become a full-time volunteer driver for Oxford Senior Citizens, after having already volunteered part-time for 13 years prior to his retirement, for a total of 42 years of uninterrupted volunteer service. He was named an Oxford Citizen of the Year for his efforts. Paul is survived by his wife, Judy, also a Miami graduate. This Miami Merger are the parents of Tim (Bonnie) of Westfield Center, OH and Rob (Jeni) of South Lyon, MI and granddaughters, Katharine and Miranda. Also surviving are Paul's brother, Roger Schiller, nieces Sue Schiller and Christine Schiller Fischer of Mineola, NY. A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Paul Schiller Fund at the Oxford Community Foundation, 22 E High Street, Oxford, OH 45056 or to Oxford Senior Citizens, 922 Tollgate Dr., Oxford OH 45056. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 26, 2020