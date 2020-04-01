Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer
160 West Cypress Avenue
Selmer, TN 38375
(731) 645-3481
Service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer
160 West Cypress Avenue
Selmer, TN 38375
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Schumacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Schumacher


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Schumacher Obituary
SCHUMACHER, Paul William Joseph Age 97, passed from this world, from this battlefield on March 23, 2020. Have you ever met a great man; a man of his family, a man of his country, a man of his world? He passed at his home in Gravel Hill, Tennessee and will be buried with his life partner and wife Ada Ellen Schumacher, just as he always wanted. He is survived by his daughter Joyce of Columbus Ohio, son Kirby of Dayton Ohio, and son Kevin with his wife Linda of Felton Minnesota, and granddaughter Kristin Nelson with her husband Nicholas and great-granddaughter Alexandra of Fargo, North Dakota, granddaughter Lacy and her husband Greg of Minneapolis, and grandson Kevin and his partner Sarah, of Robbinsdale, Minnesota. He is survived by his sister Doris Brammer of Oakland City, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Ellen, his brother Jack of St. Charles, Missouri, and his beloved grandson Robert Paul Schumacher. Private services will take place on April 3, 2020 at Shackelford Funeral Home in Selmer, Tennessee.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -