SCHUMACHER, Paul William Joseph Age 97, passed from this world, from this battlefield on March 23, 2020. Have you ever met a great man; a man of his family, a man of his country, a man of his world? He passed at his home in Gravel Hill, Tennessee and will be buried with his life partner and wife Ada Ellen Schumacher, just as he always wanted. He is survived by his daughter Joyce of Columbus Ohio, son Kirby of Dayton Ohio, and son Kevin with his wife Linda of Felton Minnesota, and granddaughter Kristin Nelson with her husband Nicholas and great-granddaughter Alexandra of Fargo, North Dakota, granddaughter Lacy and her husband Greg of Minneapolis, and grandson Kevin and his partner Sarah, of Robbinsdale, Minnesota. He is survived by his sister Doris Brammer of Oakland City, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Ellen, his brother Jack of St. Charles, Missouri, and his beloved grandson Robert Paul Schumacher. Private services will take place on April 3, 2020 at Shackelford Funeral Home in Selmer, Tennessee.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020