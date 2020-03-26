|
|
SCHUTTE, Paul Leroy Age 87, passed into the loving arms of his Savior on Sunday morning, March 22, 2020. He died peacefully at Tri-County Extended Care surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Schutte was born in Hamilton, OH on October 30, 1932 to Henry & Elizabeth (Lehman) Schutte, and would remain a resident of Hamilton for 83 years. He graduated from Hamilton Catholic High School before serving His country in the United States Army during the Korean War, and retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1997, after 21 years of service. Prior to U.S.P.S., he was employed by Hamilton Autographic and The Pease Corporation. A loving and committed family man, Mr. Schutte is survived by his wife, Mary Lou (Buelter) Schutte; his eight children and their spouses, Joe Schutte & his wife, Pam (Newton), Larry Schutte & his wife, Kathy (Miskell), Mary Ann Knadler & her husband, Jim, Ginny Craft & her huband, Ken, Tony Schutte & his wife, JoAnn (Schwartz), Bernadette Ganshirt & her husband, Tod, Mike Schutte & his wife, Jo (Renners) John Schutte & his fianceé, Jeni (Bayer); his 18 grandchildren; his 14 great-grandchildren; his sister, Agnes Enzweiler and his very dear sister-in-law, Claire Burcham. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Helen, Evelyn, Lorrain, and Caroline and brothers, Bernard "Red", Elmer, Richard and Robert. He is remembered as a man of unwavering faith, integrity and humility. Due to the national situation, there will be no public visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be held as a private service at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be sent in Paul's honor to: Missionaries of Charity, 3629 Cottage Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63113. Special thanks to the staff of Fairfield Pavilion and Tri-County Extended Care for the four years of dedicated care they gave to Paul, Mary Lou and our entire family, and to for walking with us so gently through the transition. Online condolences to www.colliganfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 26, 2020