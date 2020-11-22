SEIBEL, Paul E.
Age 78, of Brookville, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Grace Brethren Village in Englewood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude & Mabel Seibel, Sr., by his wife Phyllis and by a brother Donald. He was employed many years as a butcher and he enjoyed volunteering with the Clay Twp. Historical Society. Paul is survived by a brother, Claude (Jeanne) Seibel, Jr.; children, Ricki (Chris) Martin, Richard
(Karen) Parks, David Parks & Brian (Terri) Parks, along with
numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other
relatives and friends. At Paul's request, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE.
