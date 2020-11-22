1/
Paul SEIBEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEIBEL, Paul E.

Age 78, of Brookville, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Grace Brethren Village in Englewood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude & Mabel Seibel, Sr., by his wife Phyllis and by a brother Donald. He was employed many years as a butcher and he enjoyed volunteering with the Clay Twp. Historical Society. Paul is survived by a brother, Claude (Jeanne) Seibel, Jr.; children, Ricki (Chris) Martin, Richard

(Karen) Parks, David Parks & Brian (Terri) Parks, along with

numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other

relatives and friends. At Paul's request, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved