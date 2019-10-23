|
SEITZ, Jr., Paul W. Age 85, of Brookfield, WI passed away peacefully on October 20. A longtime resident of Dayton and Miamisburg, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy. Survivors include two sons, Eric and Joel, two daughters-in-law, Susanne and Sarah, and three granddaughters, Shealy, Maya and Cora. Paul was employed for over 37 years as a chemical engineer at NCR and was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Dayton. A memorial service will be held November 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 5550 Munger Road, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Legacy Hospice of Elm Grove, Wisconsin, or to the Zion Memorial Fund.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019