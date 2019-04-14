SIBBLE, Paul Gordon Age 94, died peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born January 24, 1925 in Tionesta, Pennsylvania to Carl and Gladys (Allio) Sibble. Among his precedents in death was his war bride of 70 years, Theresia Maria Sibble, by 23 days a love so great even death could not keep them apart. Paul was the varsity basketball Team Captain and the Tionesta High School Class President of 1943. A veteran of World War II, he enlisted in the Army in 1945 and was ultimately stationed in Zell am See, Austria, where he met his life-long love. Paul attended Penn State University where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 1954, after which he and Theresia moved to Rochester, NY where he began his career with General Motors. In 1966, they transferred to Kettering Ohio, where they raised their family. Paul worked at Delco Electronics until his retirement in 1987. He was a lifetime Penn State Alumni Association member and a big fan of PSU football and the Cincinnati Reds. He loved traveling and spending time with his family and swimming with his kids. Paul is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Theresia Maria Sibble (Steger), originally from Saalbach, Austria; his entire family of origin and his grandson, Adam Joseph Sibble. Paul is survived by his son, Gerald Sibble (Marsha); daughter Cathy Sigler (Ernie); granddaughter Katie Jones (Dennis II); grandsons Daniel Sibble, Ethan Sigler and Nikolas Sigler; great grandchildren, Dennis Jones III and Mila Sibble, and numerous cousins. Paul and Theresia's family extends a warm invitation for family and friends to a memorial of their life together, to be held at 2:00 pm, May 2nd, 2019, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering, OH 45440, immediately followed by a committal service at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave, Dayton, OH 45409. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary