STAHLEY, Paul Age 88, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Hospice of Butler-Warren Counties. Paul was born in Middletown, Ohio on September 2, 1930 to the late Phillip and Ruby Stahley. He was a member of Carlisle Lion's Club and Simon Kenton Long Rifle Association. He also was a very talented wood carver. Paul was retired from Mound Laboratories. He was an Army Korean War Veteran, served in the Ohio National Guard and was a Cold War Patriot. Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Ina Stahley; sister, Shirley Mahaffie. He is survived by his daughter, Pat (Jamie) Rogers; son, Brian Stahley; grandchildren, Amanda (Jason) Leffew, Jessica (Mike) Smith, Jake Rogers; great-grandchildren, Leland, Grayson and Eli; three brothers, Jack (Bette) Stahley, Richard (Jane) Stahley, Jerry (Mary) Stahley; three sisters, Joy Riggle, Bonnie Nicely, Linda (Rick) Charles; brother-in-law, Bill Mahaffie; special friend, Juanita Diorio; numerous nieces and nephews. Paul will be missed by all of his friends at Brookdale. Funeral services are Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street Franklin, Ohio with Pastor Laura Saunders officiating. Burial in New Jersey Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Butler-Warren Counties. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 25, 2019