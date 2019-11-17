|
STEELE, Paul 72 of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was born April 6, 1947 in Clark County, Ohio the son of the late Harley & Margaret (Hinkle) Steele. Paul was an avid fan of Northwestern High School sports, had a passion for photography, and loved to be anywhere he could socialize, but most of all he loved spending time with family. He is survived by two sons, Alan (Ann) Steele, Jeff Steele; a daughter, Angie Lawson; sister, Lois (Don) Zerkle, foster sister Cindy Sullivan; grandchildren, Ashley (Brian) Dunaway, Jaxon Steele, Ethan Steele & Tiegan Steele; great grandchildren, Finnegan & Livienne Dunaway, Bailee Clouse; numerous cousins; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister; Ruth Godwin. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Newson Missionary Church, 9310 Cowpath Rd., St. Paris, Ohio 43072. Funeral services will be 11 AM Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Newson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Newson Missionary Church Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 17, 2019