Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Paul Sweda


1972 - 2020
Paul Sweda Obituary
SWEDA, Paul D. Age 47 of Union passed away February 8, 2020. He was a fan of Nascar and loved to fish. He is survived by his son: Ryan Sweda, mother: Margaret "Marty" Sweda, sister: JoAnn Sweda, nephew: Michael (Tabitha) McKnight, great-niece: Kayden McKnight, great-nephew: Brody McKnight, best friend: Mike Herron, and numerous other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father: Daniel Sweda. The family will receive friends on Wednesday February 12, 2020, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Inurnment will be held privately at Minnich Cemetery in Union. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help the family cover funeral expenses. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020
