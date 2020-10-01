1/
PAUL WAGNER
WAGNER, Paul M. Age 85, of Centerville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 27, 2020. Born on May 14, 1935, in Detroit, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents. Paul is survived by wife, Judith; sons, Paul Jr, and Andrew; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Wagner; brother's John and Charles Wagner. Paul graduated from UD and worked at WPAFB for 38 years. Memorial Mass will be held at Incarnation Church, Centerville 10:30AM on Monday, October 5. His body was donated to Wright State School of Medicine. In care of Routsong funeral home, Kettering.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
