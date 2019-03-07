WHALEY, Paul D. 79, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Pike County, Ohio, the son of the late Amos C. and Cora E. (Little) Whaley. He enlisted in the United States Navy and then re-enlisted in the Army faithfully serving his country. Paul retired from Olan Mills and enjoyed remodeling projects and tinkering around the house. He was very patriotic have served in two branches of service and studied to be a minister for many years. He will be remembered by his family as a faithful, loving and caring person. He is survived by his sons: John Deyo, Paul (Marla) Whaley, and Richard (Linda) Whaley; six grandchildren, sister, Delilah Carter, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Whaley in 2012, three sisters: Leila Reed, Ruth Mace and Alice Irene Sanders; and three brothers: Edward, David and Pearl. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with his son, Paul Whaley officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary