|
|
WHITAKER, Paul Age 80 of Franklin, passed away March 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 16, 1939 in Mt Vernon Kentucky, the son of Arliss and Ruth (Lamb) Whitaker. He was an avid golfer. Paul worked for Ford Motor Company, retiring after 43 Years. He is survived by his sons, Kent (Mary) Whitaker, Kirk (Michelle) Whitaker; grandchildren, Branden and Derek Whitaker; sister, Sharon (Alan) Barnhart; and a brother, David (Betty) Whitaker. In addition his parents Paul is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Wilma Sue Whitaker; and a sister, Frances Schneider. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00pm Monday at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 21, 2020