Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul WHITAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul WHITAKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul WHITAKER Obituary
WHITAKER, Paul Age 80 of Franklin, passed away March 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 16, 1939 in Mt Vernon Kentucky, the son of Arliss and Ruth (Lamb) Whitaker. He was an avid golfer. Paul worked for Ford Motor Company, retiring after 43 Years. He is survived by his sons, Kent (Mary) Whitaker, Kirk (Michelle) Whitaker; grandchildren, Branden and Derek Whitaker; sister, Sharon (Alan) Barnhart; and a brother, David (Betty) Whitaker. In addition his parents Paul is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Wilma Sue Whitaker; and a sister, Frances Schneider. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00pm Monday at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -