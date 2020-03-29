|
|
WHITAKER, Paul Age 80 of Franklin, passed away March 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 16, 1939 in Mt Vernon Kentucky, the son of Arliss and Ruth (Lamb) Whitaker. He was an avid golfer. Paul worked for Ford Motor Company, retiring after 43 Years. He is survived by his sons, Kent (Mary) Whitaker, Kirk (Michelle) Whitaker; grandchildren, Branden and Derek Whitaker; sister, Sharon (Alan) Barnhart; and a brother, David (Betty) Whitaker. In addition his parents Paul is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Wilma Sue Whitaker; and a sister, Frances Schneider. Services were held on Monday, March 23, 2020. Burial followed at Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 29, 2020