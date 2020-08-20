1/1
Paul WILLIAMS
WILLIAMS, Paul B. Paul B. Williams, of Paintsville, KY, died in an automobile accident August 1st, 2020, in Largo, Florida. Paul leaves behind two children, Paula and James; one sister, Clara Burchett; three brothers, Garry, Lowell and Garrell Williams. Paul was raised in Flat Gap, KY, son of Taylor and Gladys Williams. When Paul retired from Navistar he moved to Florida to enjoy fishing and live life to the fullest. Paul touched many lives with his kindness and generosity. The family takes solace that Paul joined his wife, Vicki; Stepson, Russell; Mother and Father, Gladys and Taylor; three sisters, Katherine, Dixie, Anna Marie and brother, Doug. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The ACS or ASPCA, in Paul's name.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 20, 2020.
