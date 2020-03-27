|
|
WOODS, Paul E. Age 81, of Hamilton, passed away at home on Friday March 20, 2020. He was born in Laurel County, Kentucky on March 15, 1939, the son of the late Hayden and Jaley (Browning) Woods. Paul loved boating and camping. He is survived by his wife, Mary, three sons, Reginald (Marie) Woods, Kevin (Crystal) Woods, and Keith Woods: his daughter, Paula Woods; fifteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; a brother, Mike (Kim) Woods of Phoenix, AZ; a sister, Janet (William) Dean, of Hamilton, OH; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 27, 2020