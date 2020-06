WOODS, Paul E. A celebration of life ceremony to honor the life and passing of Paul E. Woods will be held on June 20, 2020, at 12:00 noon at 3710 Trenton Road. Everyone who knew Paul Woods (former founder and owner of Paul & Sons Trucking and Towing), are welcomed and encouraged to attend the celebration of life ceremony.



