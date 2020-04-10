Home

Paul WRIGHT Sr.

Paul WRIGHT Sr. Obituary
WRIGHT Sr., Paul 76 of Dayton passed away at Stonespring of Vandalia, on Tuesday March 31 2020. He was born August 24 1943 in Uniontown, AL to the union of Alf and Rebecca Wright. He worked at Pitney Bowes in Miamisburg and retired after over 30 years of service. He is survived by his daughter Paula Johnson of Detroit, MI; his son Paul Jr of West Carrollton; and his stepson Shadrack Jackson of Tempe, AZ. A private service will be held on his birthday. Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Dayton OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 10, 2020
