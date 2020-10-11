1/1
Paul YOUNG
YOUNG, Paul Paul Young, 85 passed away Oct. 7 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Dayton, OH, to Robert and Delight Young. Parents are predeceased as well as sister Martha Young and brother Don Young. He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Michelle and husband Mike Thompson of Memphis, son Philip and wife Teresa of Mason, son Mark and wife Stephanie of Glen Allen, Virginia. He leaves behind seven grandchildren, Joshua and Abigail Thompson, Jacob, Hailey and Logan Young and Ryan and Jessica Young. Paul proudly served in the Army and retired from Reynolds & Reynolds after 44 years. There will be a military service at David's Cemetery on Friday, October 16 at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the American Cancer Society.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
