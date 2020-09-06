1/1
Paula Bethart
BETHART, Paula Mae Paula Mae (nee Hetterich) Bethart, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the age of 88. Paula is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nellie (Harmon) Hetterich; daughter, Lynn (Bethart) Todd; brothers, Calvin Hetterich, and Mack Borden. Paula is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Ricardo N. Bethart. Devoted mother, to Richard (Susan) Bethart. Beloved sister, to Mhyra (Hetterich) Stapf. Cherished grandmother, to Deona Bethart, Richele (Dan) Hutzelman and Christian Bethart, and 4 great-grandchildren. Paula had a special zest for life and enjoyed bridge, gardening, golf, bowling and travel, including several cycling trips to Europe. She was an Honorary Member of the Hamilton Rotary Club. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association via act.alz.org/goto/Bethart Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
