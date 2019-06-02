BREWER, Paula Jean 50, of Pitchin, passed away May 30, 2019 in Kindred Hospital, Dayton. She was born November 8, 1968 in Dayton, the daughter of Donald and Barbara (Martin) Neff. Paula was a member of eth Full Gospel Community Church. She enjoyed fishing and was an avid animal lover. She had been employed at O'Cedar and Rose City Manufacturing. Survivors include her loving husband of 24 years; James Martin "Marty" Brewer, two sisters; Karen Sue (Ronald) Parker, Springfield, Sharon Neff, Xenia and several nieces andnephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother; Michael Neff. Funeral service will be held at11:00AM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUENRAL HOME with Pastor Bobby Farmer officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Garlough Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Paula's family asks that you do something nice for an animal. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary