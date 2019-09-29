|
CURTIS (Baker), Paula M. Age 82, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital following a stroke. She was born in Wadsworth Ohio on May 26, 1937, the daughter of William J. and Lottie M. Blair. Paula was married to Ronald Curtis on December 28, 1996 and they shared more than 22 years of marriage. Paula graduated from Norton High School in 1955 with a dual major in Academics and Business, the University of Cincinnati with a B.S. in Education in 1959 and received a Master of Education from Miami University in 1992. She retired from West Carrollton High School in 1997 where she had taught Home Economics for the last 22 years of her teaching career. She received several awards and recognition for her innovative and creative teaching techniques that were subsequently adopted into state teaching curriculum. Paula was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She and her husband Ronald spent many warm and happy winters at Citrus Park in Bonita Springs, Florida. Paula loved music and dancing with her husband and friends at the Milton Athletic Club. She is survived by her husband Ronald; son, Douglas (Susan) Baker; daughter, Debra (Anthony) Davis; step children, Michael (Kim) Curtis, Eric (Kathy) Curtis, and Karl (Teresa) Curtis; four grandchildren and six step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Russell Blair, her sister Marcene Hartman, and her first husband H. Dean Baker. Paula also had a special place in her heart for her canine children throughout the years. Memorial donations can be to the . Visitation/Calling Hours, Friday October 4th 4 PM to 7 PM, Tobias Funeral Home 5471 Far Hills Ave Dayton, Ohio 45429. Funeral Service, Saturday October 5th 10 AM, Normandy United Methodist Church, 450 W. Alex Bell Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459 Interment, Saturday October 5th 130 PM, Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45409
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019