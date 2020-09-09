Paula DePuy

DePUY (Stewart), Paula Diane Passed away on September 4, 2020. She was born in Springfield on September 30, 1943, to Basil Stewart and Marjorie (Muncy). She graduated from South High School in 1961, and was a stay at home mother for years until both her sons were out of high school. She worked for Cappelli Garden Centers for several years, and was the bookkeeper at Stewart Manufacturing Company for many years. She enjoyed her garden and her plants. She was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1994, and had been in failing health for many years. She was preceded in death by her mother; father; and her husband, Clyde DePuy, Jr. She is survived by her two sons, Curtis (Sandy) of Portsmouth and Paul (Yadira) of Springfield; two granddaughters, Aurora DePuy of Chillicothe and Yaretzi DePuy of Springfield and a special cousin, Jane Muncy of Colorado. The family would like to extend thanks to her two close personal friends of many years, Melanie Alexander and Phyllis Kelly. At the family's request, no service or viewing will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alley Cat Allies, 7920 Norfolk Avenue, Suite 600, Bethesda, Maryland 20814-2525. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



