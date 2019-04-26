LINDON, Paula J. Age 76, of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born March 16, 1943 in Gary, IN to Paul and Marguerite (Fedorchak) Oprea. She was a teacher for Butler Tech for 31 years, retiring in 1999. Paula was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church. She received her Bachler's Degree from Ball State University in Indiana, and her Master's Degree from Miami University in Ohio. She was a member of the AAUW American Association of University Women. She enjoyed sewing and quilting. Paula is survived by her daughter, Karen Roose, and sons, Brent Lindon and wife April and Mike Roose. Grandchildren, Cassandra, Aiden, Dylan. Brother, Peter (Peggy) Oprea. Many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Ollie Lindon Jr. Visitation will be on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 330 Lebanon Street, Monroe, OH 45050. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am at the church. Interment will be at North Monroe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Awareness or the . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary