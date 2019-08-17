Home

Paula MYERS


1958 - 2019
Paula MYERS Obituary
MYERS, Paula Jo Age 60, of Carlisle, Ohio passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Life Care Hospitals of Dayton where she had been a patient for three weeks. She was born October 16, 1958 in Middletown, Ohio and lived in this area all her life. Preceding her in death were her parents, Emmett and Lenora (Gentry) Myers. She is survived by three sisters, Susie (David) McKinney, Linda (Gene) Miller and Melodee (William, deceased) Mullins; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, extended family, and her second family at the Society for Handicapped Citizens. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Miltonville Cemetery, Miltonville, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 17, 2019
