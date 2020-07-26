1/1
Paula Spoerl
1933 - 2020
SPOERL, Paula Falconi Paula Falconi Spoerl, age 86, formerly of Hamilton and Fairfield, died March 6, 2020, in Chesterfield, Virginia, at Lucy Corr Village Medical Center. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 20, 1933, to the late Paul and Julia "Jean" Falconi. Paula is survived by her children, Chris (Nadine) Spoerl, David (Jill) Spoerl and Julia (Jeff) Spoerl Cooper; grandchildren, Brittany Spoerl, Nolan Spoerl, and Jacqueline Cooper; great-grandchildren, Allyra Spoerl and Athellia Spoerl. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Anthony Spoerl. Paula attended Notre Dame High School (Hamilton, Ohio); Miami University (Oxford, Ohio); and Conservatory of Music (Cincinnati, Ohio). She was a Realtor for over 40 years in Hamilton / Fairfield Area; Paula began her career working for the family real estate company, Falconi Realty, in the early 1960's. She loved to cook, entertaining, read, sing, and play the piano in public. Paula was known as being bigger than life; she loved talking to everyone, she had a spunky, confident, outgoing personality. She performed in several musical productions with the Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre Group and The Rotary Revels of Hamilton. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 9- 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Burial following church service at St. Mary's cemetery 4020 Pleasant Ave. Hamilton, Ohio 45015. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association online @ www.alz.org or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Heartland Hospice of Richmond 10800 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 303 North Chesterfield, VA 23235-4700. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
